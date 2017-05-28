Deepening product layout, Chery TIGGO 2 rolls off line in Brazil factory

On May 19th, 2017 in Brazil, a grand off-line ceremony was held in Brazil factory for TIGGO 2, an annual significant model of Chery automobile. Thomas Wang and Curi, respectively the General Manager and Vice-general Manager of Chery Brazil, and all the other staff of Brazil factory together witnessed this significant moment. TIGGO 2 successfully rolling off line further accelerated the development pace of Chery in Brazil, helping Chery to increase its brand influence in Brazil market.

The arrangements of the off-line ceremony site in the factory fully manifest the stylish charm of TIGGO 2 characterized by youth and vitality. The signatures all over the body of TIGGO 2 are the best wishes from all the staff of Brazil factory, which also embodies their confidence in the quality of Chery products. Thomas Wang, the General Manager of Chery Brazil said that, depending on the powerful technical strength of Chery, TIGGO 2 is a high-quality product which combines many advantages such as good appearance, science and technology, utility and high cost performance, and all the staff of Brazil factory are really looking forward to the formal launch of TIGGO 2, believing that it will get an extraordinary market performance while further expanding the production line of Chery in Brazil market.

Brazil is one of the major strategic overseas markets of Chery. Founded in 2010, with a total investment of 0.4 billion dollars and covering an area of 4.19 million square meters, Chery Brazil Industrial Park is designed and constructed in line with the world advanced level and the latest standards, with its acreage and production capacity both taking the lead among Brazilian automobile enterprises. In 2014, Chery Brazil complete automobile factory was formally put into production, which remarked the beginning of localized production of Chery in Brazil, providing a strong guarantee for Chery to increase its comprehensive competitiveness in Brazil.

In order to strengthen its product layout, in 2017, Chery successively launched TIGGO 2 in global markets, and so far, it has in succession come into the markets of Peru, Chile, Iran, and Russia. With its high-class product quality and technological inheritance, TIGGO 2 obtained plenty of orders only in one week of appearing on the market of Iran; while in Chile, it was ranked top 5 in the SUV segment market and gained about 6% market shares within no more than 3 months, becoming a very competitive star automobile model in Chile. It is believed that, with the introduction of TIGGO 2 to the Brazil market, market linkage in a bigger scope will be formed, step by step enabling the consumers around the world to feel the charming youth and vitality of TIGGO 2.

