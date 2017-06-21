Dearman shortlisted for major sustainability award

Clean cold and power company Dearman has been shortlisted in the Sustainable City Awards 2017.

The Awards, run by the London Sustainability Exchange and funded by the City of London Corporation, is a national ‘green business’ awards scheme that since 2001 has rewarded best practice in environmental management and sustainable leadership.

Dearman has been shortlisted in the ‘Innovative Technology’ category for its groundbreaking engine which runs on liquid nitrogen.

The technology has been used to create the zero-emission Dearman transport refrigeration unit (TRU), which last year underwent a successful trial with Sainsbury’s. The Dearman TRU eliminates highly polluting Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM).

Replacing London’s auxiliary TRUs with zero- emission alternatives would be the NOx equivalent of removing 5,600 Euro VI trucks or 154,000 Euro 6 diesel cars from Britain’s roads, and the PM equivalent of removing 30,000 trucks or 328,000 cars.

The award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 5th July, at a central London venue.

Commenting, Commercial Director David Sanders said:

“It is fantastic news that Dearman has been shortlisted in the Sustainability City Awards. The groundbreaking Dearman engine runs on liquid nitrogen and has enabled us to produce an innovative transport refrigeration unit that is zero-emission. This will help fleet operators greatly improve their sustainability by cutting their emissions of harmful pollutants and improving the quality of Britain’s air.”

Samantha Heath, CEO of the London Sustainability Exchange, added:

“Well done to Dearman on being shortlisted in the ‘Innovative Technology’ category for the Sustainable City Awards. These awards recognise companies that are leading the way in improving our environment and promoting sustainability- and Dearman is one such company. Its liquid nitrogen engine has shown it can drastically cut polluting emissions, and this is just the kind of technology that will help further the sustainability agenda.”

