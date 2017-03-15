Dearman to exhibit revolutionary zero-emission technology at CV Show

Dearman, the clean cold technology company, has announced that it will exhibit its revolutionary transport refrigeration system at the forthcoming Commercial Vehicle Show.

For the second year in a row it will collaborate with Hubbard Products to demonstrate the high performance, zero-emission transport refrigeration unit that has been developed in a partnership between the two companies.

Utilising the ground-breaking liquid nitrogen powered Dearman Engine, the system offers industry leading performance, it is zero-emission and quiet to operate, while being cost competitive.

A transport refrigeration unit (TRU) powered by a secondary diesel engine can emit up to six times as much nitrogen oxide (NOx) and almost 30 times as much particulate matter (PM) as a Euro 6 heavy goods vehicle engine. However, the Hubbard-Dearman TRU eliminates emissions of NOx and particulate matter, providing a significant improvement in air quality, while also reducing carbon footprint and noise.

The Dearman system has been undergoing an extensive commercial trial with Sainsbury’s since June 2016, with further international deployments expected to begin later this year.

Government and local authorities increasingly recognise the role of logistics in issues around air quality and climate change. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) last year published its draft Clean Air Zones framework which asks local authorities to encourage take-up of least polluting TRUs.

Dearman’s innovative zero emission transport refrigeration unit means the company is well-placed to help other businesses cut their emissions.

Michael Ayres, Deputy Chief Executive of Dearman, said:

“Dearman looks forward to being at the CV Show once again with a respected industry partner like Hubbard. This is Britain’s biggest road transport event and an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the groundbreaking Dearman system.

“Clean systems must deliver performance, compete on cost, and be zero emission. That is exactly what Dearman technology is engineered to do and Hubbard’s industry-leading know-how is helping to deliver the revolutionary technology of the future. The CV show in Birmingham will be a chance for the show’s 21,000 visitors to see how our partnership is helping local authorities and businesses to significantly cut their emissions.

“The government and local authorities are increasingly recognising the role of transport refrigeration units in causing air pollution, and Dearman’s innovative technology means we are well-placed to help businesses who want to cut their emissions.”

Pat Maughan, MD of Hubbard Products added:

“Hubbard Product’s Dearman powered Liquid Nitrogen refrigeration system is the latest example of our drive for innovative cooling both in static and transport environments. Either using vehicle driven or auxiliary power units Hubbard Products’ aim is to produce cost-effective, long-term global solutions for the delivery of fresh, chilled and frozen products in answer to the cold chain’s environmental and performance requirements. Efficient cold… Clean cold is our motto, capturing our aim of ensuring the world has a safe and sustainable food chain.”

