‘Dealer Of The Year’: Awards for Renault’s best dealers

On March 30, Thierry Koskas, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Groupe Renault, rewarded the best dealers of the Groupe’s sales network at the Hotel Molitor in Paris (France) during the ceremony for the annual ‘Dealer of the Year’ (DOTY) awards. In 2016, more than 2,500 dealers took part in the challenge across 35 countries.

The 106 winners of the 2016 DOTY awards were selected on the basis of four criteria:

sales performance,

customer service quality,

compliance with brand identity standards,

profitability of their dealership.

Thierry Koskas acknowledged the commitment, performance and professionalism of these Group dealers throughout the ceremony. He underlined the importance of the dealers’ actions playing a key role in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The 2016 edition, for the second time recognized three dealers for their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), five of them have also received the “EV Award”, an award for theirs sales performances in EV.

With a sales network of 12,700 outlets spread in five regions, Groupe Renault’s priority is customer satisfaction in sales and aftersales. Aware of the diversity of its customers and their expectations, the Groupe is committed to satisfying its customers throughout the entire customer journey.

“Groupe Renault achieved excellent sales results last year thanks to the performance of its teams, especially that of the sales network, who accompanied and represented the Groupe with enthusiasm and professionalism. I would like to congratulate you for your daily work, always looking to improve customer satisfaction.” said Thierry Koskas to the winners of the DOTY.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.