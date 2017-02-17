David Muyres, Executive Director, Global Research & Advanced Development, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

David Muyres, Executive Director, Global Research & Advanced Development, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

David is responsible for research, ideation and development of unique automotive interior product solutions across Yanfeng’s broad portfolio.

He has held various product development leadership positions in the US, Europe and Asia. He previously held the position of Vice President, Educational Initiatives, for Art Center College of Design and directed the annual Art Center Sustainable Mobility Summits.

He has spoken about the future of transportation and sustainable mobility at events around the world. He co-founded OnGoingTransportation, assisted in the launch of the NewNorth Center for Design in Business in Michigan, and worked with Hunt Green in Washington, DC, to further integrate sustainable mobility solutions into newly emerging national policy.

In 2009 he testified before Congressman Ed Markey’s subcommittee on the future of the transportation industry and subsequently co-authored a White Paper entitled, Mobilizing America’s Transportation Revolution.

