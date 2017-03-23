David March becomes Director of UK Franchising, Network Development and Quality for PSA Group UK

David March has been appointed Director – UK Franchising, Network Development and Quality for PSA Group UK. He moves from the Peugeot Citroën Retail Group where his previous role was also Director of Network Development and Quality.

David brings considerable experience of the Franchised Dealer, National Sales and Fleet sectors. Whilst training to be a qualified accountant he began his career with a family owned Dealer group in the Midlands before joining Peugeot in 1995.

David takes up the new role at an exciting time for the PSA Group. The new Peugeot 3008 SUV was recently voted European Car of the Year 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show, following its UK launch in January. The new Citroën C3 has also recently gone on sale, while DS Automobiles unveiled the DS7 Crossback at the Geneva Show. In January PSA Group launched Free2Move Lease, bringing together the activities of Citroën Contract Motoring and Peugeot Contract Hire in a new multi-brand leasing company.

Speaking about his new appointment, David March said, “This is a great opportunity to bring my knowledge of the Peugeot and Citroën networks to this new job, just as PSA Group is moving forward with new retailing approaches for DS and a stream of new models are joining the Citroën, Peugeot and DS ranges. I am looking forward to helping guide the Citroën, DS and Peugeot networks as they adapt to new challenges.”

