Dave Miller, Chief Security Officer, Covisint confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Dave Miller, Chief Security Officer, Covisint has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Dave directs the identity management and security framework offering at Covisint, which currently provides an identity and access management platform for the automotive, manufacturing and select other industries. David has been with Covisint since its inception in 2000, architecting its federation solutions and implementing the first true identity network for the automotive industry.

Dave has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology and automotive industries. Prior to Covisint, he served as Director of Operations for GM TradeXchange, managing the implementation and architecture of GM’s automotive exchange. Previously, David was Chief Architect for Secureway, an IBM division that provided security to e-business initiatives.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

To register for this event, please go to http://connectedcardetroit.com/#tile_tickets

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

