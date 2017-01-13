Dana Technologies help power award-winning vehicles, engines

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that several of its advanced technologies are incorporated into vehicles and engines that have recently received significant industry accolades. Specifically, its technologies are utilized on the 2017 North American Truck and Utility Vehicles of the Year, the Motor Trend Truck of the Year, and six of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines.

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline and 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, named the North American Truck and Utility Vehicles of the Year at this year’s North American International Auto Show, incorporate Dana’s high-performing technologies into their powertrain assemblies. The Honda Ridgeline features Dana’s Victor Reinz® cam cover module on its 3.5L V-6 engine, and Victor Reinz® heat shields are incorporated on the Chrysler Pacifica.

Motor Trend’s Truck of the Year, the 2017 Ford Super Duty, boasts a variety of Dana’s leading driveline, sealing, and thermal-management technologies. Specifically, Dana supplied its Spicer® front and rear axles, as well as Spicer® propshafts, for the 2017 F-250 through F-550 models.

In addition, Dana supplies exhaust manifold, exhaust gas recirculation, and turbo gaskets; thermal-acoustical protective shielding (TAPS); and charge air, transmission oil, engine oil, and diesel fuel coolers for the Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine. Dana’s valve stem seals, transmission oil cooler, and plastic cam covers also are incorporated into the 6.2-liter gas engine. Together, these technologies help the automaker meet industry demands by improving fuel economy and engine durability, and by reducing oil consumption, weight, and emissions.

Multiple Dana solutions were also integrated onto this year’s Wards 10 Best Engines. Included among these are Dana’s Victor Reinz® exhaust manifold gaskets, which deliver peak performance and withstand temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, Dana’s Long-brand engine oil cooler helps to properly utilize energy and improve fuel economy while reducing emissions.

Dana technologies on the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines include:

Chevrolet Volt 1.5L DOHC 4-cyl./Dual Motor EREV – Equipped with Victor Reinz TAPS and valve stem seals.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 3.6L DOHC V-6/Dual Motor PHEV – Features Victor Reinz heat shields.

Ford Focus RS 2.3L Turbocharged DOHC 4-cyl. – Equipped with Long engine oil cooler and Victor Reinz cylinder head, exhaust manifold, and secondary gaskets.

Honda Accord Hybrid 2.0L DOHC 4-cyl./Dual Motor HEV – Includes a Victor Reinz cam cover.

Infiniti Q50 3.0L Turbocharged DOHC V-6 – Equipped with Long engine oil cooler.

Mercedes-Benz C300 2.0L Turbocharged DOHC 4-cyl. – Utilizes Victor Reinz secondary gaskets and TAPS.

“Having the honor of being a part of these industry-leading vehicles and engines speaks to the culture of innovation and customer service at Dana,” said James Kamsickas, president and chief executive officer of Dana. “Every day we strive to develop technologies that will help our customers meet their performance and efficiency goals. It is a privilege to have had the opportunity to help power these well-deserving award recipients.”

