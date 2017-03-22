Dana launches $400 million Senior Notes offering

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) (“Dana”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dana Financing Luxembourg S.à r.l., is proposing to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The 2025 Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Dana. Dana intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2025 Notes (i) to repay approximately $180 million of indebtedness of Dana’s subsidiaries Brevini Power Transmission S.p.A., Brevini Fluid Power S.p.A. and certain of their subsidiaries, (ii) to repay approximately $113 million of indebtedness of a Brazilian subsidiary of Dana, (iii) to purchase in a tender offer up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021, (iv) to pay related fees and expenses and (v) for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness.

The 2025 Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2025 Notes initially will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

