Dana introduces new aftermarket e-commerce site connecting service technicians with distributors

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today introduced a new, comprehensive e-commerce platform that streamlines the identification process of the company’s automotive and commercial-vehicle replacement parts portfolio and connects service technicians around the world with Dana’s aftermarket parts distributors. The announcement was made at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week trade show in Las Vegas, where the platform’s search functions, real-time inventory, and distributor tools were demonstrated for attendees.

Access to the online portal is available at www.SpicerParts.com/Aftermarket and www.SVLparts.com/Aftermarket.

Dana’s new e-commerce solution will allow anyone to search for and accurately identify replacement parts, locate a qualified distributor, and request quotes. For aftermarket distributors, it combines search with additional functionality that enables seamless placement and tracking of orders and inventory. The site also establishes a connection with their customers that will reinforce exceptional service.

“Whether you are a professional service technician, automotive enthusiast, seasoned parts distributor, or a new-generation user, the search functionality of our new platform provides a convenient tool to identify quality replacement parts from Dana and our family of brands,” said Peter Cirulis, vice president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket Group. “While we will continue to offer traditional, toll-free assistance for those who require additional support, we are confident that customers will appreciate the total self-service, one-stop-shop that our new platform offers, making it easier than ever to do business with Dana and our outstanding network of distributors.”

Highlights of the platform for the public include:

user-friendly and time-saving search function that identifies the desired component by part number, product type, product line, keyword, and interchange part number, as well as year, make, and model of vehicle;

line drawings or photographs with comprehensive technical details and specifications to help ensure the right part is ordered;

zoom function to help visually identify the correct part;

simple-to-use distributor and dealer locator that identifies where parts can be purchased locally; and

“Request for Quote” function, backed by timely response.

Additionally, the platform includes a secure portal for customers that delivers expanded functionality, including features such as:

easy access to pricing;

real-time inventory and part availability;

emergency order options;

automatic email confirmations; and

immediate access to invoices, packing slips, and order status/tracking.

“Not only will this new platform improve the purchase and service experience for automotive technicians, but it will also drive business to our distributors’ front door,” added Cirulis. “This new e-commerce platform is a significant advancement in Dana’s commitment to digital transformation for the aftermarket community, while improving and enabling access to replacement parts and information in all vehicle markets around the world.”

Genuine Dana all-makes and value lines include Spicer drivetrain products, Victor Reinz sealing products and gaskets; Glaser sealing parts; GWB industrial driveshafts; Dana crate axles; Tru-Cool transmission and engine oil coolers and hardware; SVL universal joints, ring and pinion sets, axle shafts, and center bearings; Thompson suspension components; Transejes drivetrain products; and Magnum Gaskets.

