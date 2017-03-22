Dana Incorporated announces tender offer for 2021 Notes

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) (“Dana”) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 235825AC0) (the “Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 21, 2017.

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of April 17, 2017 (unless extended) (the “Expiration Time”).

Holders of Notes (“Holders”) who validly tender their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 3, 2017 (the “Early Tender Time”) will be eligible to receive the “Total Consideration” of $1,040.31 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered, which includes the “Early Tender Payment” of $30 per $1,000 of the Notes. Holders who validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Time but at or before the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive the “Tender Offer Consideration” which is equal to the “Total Consideration” minus the “Early Tender Payment.”

Dana’s obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes validly tendered is subject to certain conditions, including the consummation of a new debt financing, the proceeds of which will be used to purchase Notes tendered in the Offer. Dana may waive any of the conditions if they are not satisfied.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, Dana reserves the right, following the Early Tender Time, to accept for purchase prior to the final settlement date all Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Time (an “Early Settlement Election”). Dana will announce whether it intends to exercise the Early Settlement Election following the Early Tender Time.

If Dana exercises the Early Settlement Election, Dana currently expects the settlement date for Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time to be promptly after the exercise of the Early Settlement Election. The settlement date for Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time, and accepted by Dana for purchase in the Offer will occur promptly after the Expiration Time. Notes tendered may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 3, 2017, but not thereafter. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Offer Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.

Dana reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to increase the $75 million tender cap at any time, subject to compliance with applicable law.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citi”) is acting as sole dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Citi at (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 723-6106. Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., which is acting as the tender and information agent for the Offer, at (866) 745-0268 (toll-free), (212) 269-5550 (collect for Banks and Brokers) or via email at dan@dfking.com.

None of Dana, the dealer manager or the tender and information agent make any recommendations as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Offer, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such recommendations. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

