Dana Incorporated to announce fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, host conference call and webcast on Feb. 9

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Members of the company’s senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 54463266 and ask for the “Dana Incorporated’s Financial Webcast and Conference Call.” Phone registration will be available starting at 8:30 a.m.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 54463266. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m., and may be accessed via Dana’s investor website.

