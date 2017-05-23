Dana honored by Ford Motor Company at 19th Annual Ford World Excellence Awards

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has been honored by Ford Motor Company as a top-performing supplier, receiving a Ford World Excellence Award. The announcement was made during the 19th annual Ford World Excellence Awards ceremony, held last week at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Dana was recognized in the category of “Aligned Business Framework” for exemplifying Ford’s principles of quality, value, and innovation.

“We are honored to be distinguished among the thousands of Ford Motor Company suppliers as an example of global excellence,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “This award is testament to the emphasis Dana places on customer centricity, and we are proud of our passionate team of employees who work daily to deliver advanced mobility solutions and outstanding service to our great customers like Ford.”

“The Ford World Excellence Awards recognize our outstanding suppliers around the world,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford group vice president, global purchasing. “These suppliers deliver excellence at every level, and are key to Ford’s success as we transform to an auto and mobility company.”

Click to view a complete list of the 19th annual World Excellence Awards winners.

