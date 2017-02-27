Dana expands range of driveline offerings to support engine downspeeding

At the Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2017 Annual Meeting, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is introducing a new axle ratio for the Spicer AdvanTEK 40 tandem axle designed to support engine downspeeding for linehaul trucks. This new axle ratio of 2.47:1 allows truck buyers to fine-tune their driveline specifications for an optimized balance of productivity and fuel efficiency.

Dana leads the industry with seven available ratios to support engine downspeeding, ranging from 2.26:1 to 2.93:1.

This new ratio from Dana is ideally suited for direct-drive versions of the SmartAdvantage Powertrain, a joint collaboration between Eaton and Cummins. The configuration is recommended for regional-haul applications that travel a composite of interstate highways, secondary roads, and urban operations.

Proven to be the most fuel efficient powertrain in the trucking industry since its introduction in 2013, the SmartAdvantage Powertrain features the Cummins X15 Efficiency Series engine paired with an Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated manual transmission. The engine and transmission share critical data, determining the torque required to deliver superior drivability and an optimum power level.

By utilizing engine downspeeding and leveraging the Cummins X15 engine’s class-leading low-end torque, many vehicle operators will see a tangible improvement in fuel economy over traditional drivelines. The system also delivers a better value when compared with competitive integrated powertrains.

“As industry experts, Dana, Cummins, and Eaton share engineering data in order to fine-tune the powertrain and maximize the benefits of engine downspeeding,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “The Spicer AdvanTEK 40 axle, which is the fastest, lightest, and most efficient axle available, is fully optimized for the best-performing powertrain on the market, delivering a powerful system that manages dynamic challenges resulting from higher torque requirements.”

For guidance in selecting the optimal configuration, truck owners can visit smartadvantagepowertrain.com.

Four years ago, Dana was the first to offer a driveline solution for engine downspeeding with the introduction of the Spicer AdvanTEK 40 tandem axle and the SPL Series driveshafts.

Dana’s optimized system for the SmartAdvantage Powertrain includes the Spicer AdvanTEK 40 tandem axle with the new axle ratio of 2.47:1, the SPL 250 driveshaft, and the SPL 170 inter-axle shaft. This system is designed to handle higher input torque from downsped engines compared with competitive powertrains, providing further weight and cost savings in select applications.

Dana is featuring a range of efficient drivetrain solutions for the commercial-vehicle industry in booth 1334 at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2017 Annual Meeting this week.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.