Dana earns Automotive News PACE Award for multi-layer steel transmission pump gasket

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has earned a 2017 Automotive News PACE Award for its Victor Reinz multi-layer steel transmission pump gasket. The awards were presented on last evening at the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

Dana’s multi-layer steel transmission pump gasket is a five-layer gasket that improves performance and fuel economy for vehicles with higher-speed transmissions. The innovative gasket provides a robust solution that increases durability, minimizes contact stress, and meets the needs of higher operating pressures.

“Dana is honored to earn this prestigious award in recognition of our commitment to providing our customers with innovative solutions that address many of the biggest challenges facing the global automotive industry today,” said Dwayne Matthews, president Dana Power Technologies. “This award is a testament to the expertise and collaborative spirit of Dana’s world-class engineering team. Their unwavering dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions will continue to drive the future of our company, and the automotive industry as a whole.”

Dana was the only supplier to have three technologies named as 2017 PACE Award finalists, with its adaptive air/oil separation system and its Spicer OpTiMa tire pressure management system also recognized by the judges. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Dana has been named a finalist for the PACE Awards. Only six global automotive suppliers have achieved this distinction.

