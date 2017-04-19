Dana debuts Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting all-wheel-drive technology for SUVs, light vehicles

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today introduced the company’s Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) technology for the first time at Auto Shanghai 2017, the largest automotive trade show in the world.

Improving the fuel efficiency of SUVs, crossovers, and passenger vehicles, Spicer SmartConnect technology helps global vehicle manufacturers address evolving emissions regulations while maintaining the safety and control that are key advantages for AWD vehicles.

The Spicer SmartConnect system configures the drivetrain to work in fuel-efficient front-wheel-drive mode for the vast majority of driving conditions. It automatically and seamlessly converts to AWD when it detects slipping at the wheel, such as during rapid acceleration or in icy conditions.

The introduction of this technology in China illustrates how Dana is addressing its enterprise strategy – called “Shifting into Overdrive” – across two dimensions. The Spicer SmartConnect system helps to expand global markets by driving disproportionate growth in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region while commercializing new technologies that address customer and market needs.

Spicer SmartConnect technology is currently in pre-production testing, with production expected to begin in late 2018.

“Sales of SUVs grew by 45 percent in China last year, while the production of all-wheel-drive vehicles is expected to double in size to two million units a year by 2019,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “Spicer SmartConnect technology reinforces Dana’s position in China as a leader in innovations that deliver the performance and efficiency features in highest demand.”

Dana offers complete driveline solutions for China’s fast-growing SUV market, including compact power transfer units, hang-on rear axle drive units, beam axles, propshafts, and independent rear-axle/front-axle drive units.

To support Chinese off-roading enthusiasts, Dana offers The Ultimate Dana 44 and The Ultimate Dana 60 axles, direct bolt-in replacement upgrades specifically engineered for Jeep Wranglers. The Ultimate Dana 44 axle was recently recognized with the “2017 SUV Technology” award by FBlife, the leading Chinese media portal for off-road enthusiasts and service suppliers. China is one of the largest markets for Jeep Wrangler sales outside of the U.S.

Dana serves numerous light-vehicle manufacturers in China, including Beijing Jeep Corporation, BMW, Daimler, Dongfeng Motor, Ford, Great Wall, Jinbei, SAIC, SGM, Southeast Motor Corporation, Toyota, VW Group.

Auto Shanghai attendees may visit hall 4.2, stand 4BF001 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center to see Dana’s full suite of driveline solutions for passenger vehicles and light trucks this week.

