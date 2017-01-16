Dan Mender, Vice President Business Development, Green Hills Software confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Dan Mender, Vice President Business Development, Green Hills Software has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Dan is responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining the company’s global direction, partnerships, alliances, product roadmap and thought leadership across a number of vertical industries that include automotive, mobile, industrial, transportation/railway, medical and government / military.

Dan and his team oversee participation in numerous global industry alliances like AUTOSAR and GENIVI in addition to developing and maintaining Green Hills automotive platform solutions focused on safe and secure OS-agnostic In-Vehicle Infotainment, high performance 3D instrument clusters and ASIL-certifiable Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). Dan is also driving the thought leadership on opportunities, value and challenges around safe, secure, reliable functional consolidation in next generation automotive electronics.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

