Daimler: Launch of second 100-day programme of STARTUP AUTOBAHN

The innovation and cooperation platform between established companies and startups – STARTUP AUTOBAHN – has now selected a record number of 28 companies for the second round. This now makes STARTUP AUTOBAHN Germany’s most extensive mobility programme for startups. In the coming programme, the candidates will work on their projects at the ARENA2036 technology laboratory and present their results on Expo Day in July 2017. The following startups have been selected: Bernstein, BigChainDB, BlueInductive, Dear Reality, Fibres, Fluid Logistics, GuardKnox, Holo-Light, Ideafox, iNDTact, innoviz, Jetlite, Kreatize, Memobase, microps, Physiosense, Pomp, ProductiveMobile, Quantoz, R3Communications, Re’flekt, Relimetrics, renumics, siOPTICA, SUSI&James, Truphysics, TwentyBN and What3Words.

The range of projects extends from Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence to the management of the value chain from design through to the supplier. The entrepreneurs from Europe and Israel also focus on such areas as payment systems in the blockchain and sensitive robot control.

The initiative STARTUP AUTOBAHN was established by a Daimler project team from employees of the group research and the area of business innovation. Aim is the construction of a startup ecosystem in the region Stuttgart. At the beginning of the second program other well-known partners, like Porsche, ZF, BASF, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Murata, could be won for STARTUP AUTOBAHN. All these companies support the accompanied programs of the incubator PlugandPlay Tech Center and the University of Stuttgart and the research factory ARENA2036.

Perfect working conditions

The entrepreneurs in the second programme are offered the ideal working environment in the form of space in the ARENA2036 research factory at the University of Stuttgart campus. They can use the coworking space as well as the brand-new Hardware Lab at ARENA2036 for three months for implementing their ideas and in the ideal scenario start pilot projects with one or several industry partners in the initiative.

About STARTUP AUTOBAHN

STARTUP AUTOBAHN was founded as a joint project of Daimler AG, the Silicon Valley accelerator Plug & Play, the University of Stuttgart and ARENA2036. The project is now supported by additional partners. Startups from all over the world are invited to submit their applications for the accelerator programmes on the future of mobility and Industry 4.0.

