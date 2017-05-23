Daimler: Information on the preliminary investigations by the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office

In connection with its preliminary investigations of known and unknown employees of Daimler AG due to suspicion of fraud and criminal advertising relating to the possible manipulation of exhaust-gas aftertreatment in passenger cars with diesel engines, the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office is about to search premises of Daimler AG at several locations in Germany.

The company is fully cooperating with the authorities.

Daimler AG has already provided information on governmental information requests, inquiries and investigations in annual reports and interim reports; in Interim Report Q1 2017, this also included the possibility of searches of Daimler premises.

Beyond the information contained in this press release, we cannot comment any further on the ongoing preliminary investigations.

