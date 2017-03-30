Daimler Financial Services connects passenger car fleets

From April 1st 2017 Daimler is introducing new connectivity services in company fleets. In order to bundle expertise in fleet connectivity, Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH was specially founded as a subsidiary of Daimler AG. The new company will be managed at operative level by Daimler Financial Services.

“The future of mobility services is digital and connectivity plays a significant role. With the new ‘connect business’ service as an addition to the familiar Mercedes me connect services we are addressing the segment of fleet and business customers and focus on their specific requirements”, says Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Bank and Board Member of Daimler Financial Services responsible for Europe. “Daimler is placing its strategic focus on the four CASE pillars: Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services and Electric Drive. By connecting fleet vehicles we are contributing into Daimler’s transition from automotive manufacturer to mobility service provider.”

New brand in fleet management

Extensive connectivity services for all fleet and business customers from the individual entrepreneur to the large multinational fleet are available against surcharge with immediate effect under the “connect business” brand. This includes the service Vehicle Monitoring & Maintenance. Fleet managers can administer their fleets in the web-based “connect business” portal and receive a comprehensive overview of all relevant fleet parameters. With the aid of intelligent analysis and reporting tools for all aspects of static and dynamic vehicle data, the vehicles can be controlled according to needs rather than according to the respective model. For example, maintenance work can be planned on an anticipatory basis and downtimes can be reduced. “connect business” thus supports proactive procedures and helps to optimise existing processes and increase efficiency in the fleet. With Vehicle Logistics, “connect business” offers map- and GPS-based functions which facilitate efficient application and order management. Geographical areas can be staked out using what is known as “geofencing”.

The native app is part of the Digital Driver’s Log service and offers drivers an automated digital vehicle log. It protects the personal privacy of users, as they can switch to private use mode at any time. At the same time the fleet manager has higher transparency when business journeys are concerned. The tax benefits associated with the service for sole traders and drivers are of particular interest when a high level of private use applies.

Head of Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services, Christoph Ludewig comments: “We are using and adapting the Daimler Group’s know-how in the field of connectivity and associated services. With ‘connect business’, fleet and business customers can use a modern connectivity solution in their fleet in a comfortable and individual way which facilitates tangible added value, such as optimisation of the process costs through realtime mileages and increased transparency in the fleet.”

Data protection and integration

All Mercedes-Benz vehicles have extensive security and anti-theft systems. Data security, data privacy and anti-theft protection are important elements of our research and development activities. These and other measures serve to protect personal data against unauthorised access or illegal processing and disclosure. The measures are part of our information security management system and are constantly adapted to the technical and organisational developments.

The new “connect business” service can be integrated into existing IT environments as a web-based front end or via a standardised interface. Data will be transferred by a communication module which is installed into the car during the production process.

Following the launch in Germany, Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH will be taking its services to further European markets and also offering its product for multi-brand fleets.

Further information is available at http://www.connectivity.mercedes-benz.com/

