Daimler Commercial Vehicle Divisions honoured with two renowned communications awards

Two awards for the Daimler commercial vehicle divisions: This week the trade fair booth concept of the three Daimler commercial vehicle divisions at the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016 was honored with the worldwide renowned “Ex Award” in Chicago, USA. The concept took first place in the category “Best Trade Show Experience”. It is the second award within a short period of time: At the end of April, the “Van Innovation Campus” was decorated with gold at the BoB Award 2016.

“In the IAA year 2016 we made use of numerous events to place focus on strategic future topics relevant for our commercial vehicle divisions. Both of the awards recognize the innovative strength of our company and the creativity of our communication teams.” explains Florian Martens, Head of Global Communications Commercial Vehicles at Daimler.

“Ahead of Time” – success factor time takes center stage in the trade fair concept of the Daimler commercial vehicle divisions

Daimler implemented the concept for the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016 in Hannover in cooperation with the agency Mutabor. Time – as the deciding success factor – was the guiding principle for the fair booth; especially because time is a very important and determining factor in the commercial vehicle and logistics business. Thus the motif “Ahead of Time” was the recurrent theme throughout the staging. With a perimeter of about 300 meters, an unprecedented medial LED ring transformed the exhibition space into a gigantic clock face. For the first time in 2016 the Global Vehicle Communication combined the content concept and the exhibition stand concept for the multiple-brand appearance of the divisions Daimler Trucks, Daimler Buses and Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Click here to see full release:

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.