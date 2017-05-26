The Daily Tourys from IVECO BUS wins “International Minibus of the Year 2017”

IVECO BUS, the global bus brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has received the inaugural “International Minibus of the Year 2017” award for its Daily Tourys model. The award was announced at the opening of the FIAA 2017 International Bus and Coach Trade Fair being held this week in Madrid, Spain. The title “International Minibus of the Year” is a new award created this year by the jury of the prestigious European International Bus & Coach of the Year Awards. It recognizes minibuses and midibuses designed for professional passenger transport.

The Daily Tourys was named as the first-ever winner in this category following a demanding series of tests which took place over three days and included performance tests on a circuit viewed from the driver’s and the passengers’ perspectives. The tests were conducted by a jury of journalists representing 18 leading transport trade publishers from across Europe. The minibus stood out from the competition for the high level of customization it allows, both in terms of specifications and on board options.

Tom Terjesen, President of the Bus & Coach of the Year jury, made the following statement at the awards ceremony: “the Iveco Daily Tourys combined high quality bodywork, together with premium comfort for the passenger. The fact that this is a complete factory build minibus ensures efficient maintenance and service wherever you are on the road in Europe. The driveline features a powerful Euro 6 diesel engine and perhaps the best gearbox ever made in this class, which makes travelling aboard an experience to remember. The high capacity for luggage and smart flap inside the luggage compartment give even more space if needed.”

This latest accolade follows other important international recognitions for IVECO including the IVECO BUS Magelys winning “International Coach of the Year 2016” and the IVECO Daily winning “International Van of the Year 2015.”

With passenger seats fixed on rails to ensure maximum versatility, the Daily Tourys minibus can seat up to 19 passengers, providing an exclusive travel experience in a comfortable and stylish context. It also features best-in-class luggage compartments with a capacity of up to 2.5m3. The comprehensive and advanced safety features and compliance with the UN-ECE R66 regulations, related to a transport bus’s superstructure to protect occupants, provide peace of mind to passengers and drivers alike.

The Daily Tourys also offers absolute driving comfort with the class exclusive Hi-Matic 8-speed automatic gearbox and Telma Retarder. In addition, the tough, reliable, powerful and efficient 3- liter engine and high-strength truck derived chassis ensure long lasting performance for the minibus. Customers are supported by a widespread network of 667 service points across Europe.

The Daily Tourys is part of the extensive range of Daily Minibus models, which offer solutions for a wide variety of passenger transport missions from luxurious tourism to student transport. The versatility of the Daily Minibus range also extends to advanced alternative solutions for sustainable transport with the Daily CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and Daily Electric solutions.

All Daily Minibus models are manufactured on a dedicated assembly line for passenger transport models established in 2015 at the IVECO plant in Brescia, Italy. The Brescia facility also features production lines for medium commercial vehicles, cabs and chassis and an R&D center.

