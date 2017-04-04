Dacia Explorer versions break cover!

Following the model’s unveiling at last month’s Geneva Motor Show, the Logan MCV Stepway has gone on sale across France in the form of a new limited-edition Explorer version. Prices have been released for this limited-edition version which is also available for Stepway variants of the Sandero, Lodgy, Dokker and Logan MCV, as well as for the Duster.

The Dacia’s Stepway line’s appealing crossover styling has proved immensely successful for the brand and the new Logan MCV Stepway’s rugged look is heightened by the fitment of front and rear satin-effect chrome skid plates, ground clearance raised by 50mm, a new Duster-inspired grille, protective mouldings and a specific interior.

In addition to these Stepway features, the limited-edition Explorer version can be specified in a choice of two exclusive body colours – Iceland Grey (all models) or Ochre Orange (Sandero Stepway only) – and comes with new wheels, copper orange detailing (fascia, air vents, carpet mat/upholstery top stitching) and an exclusive dual-material upholstery.

The limited-edition Explorer version will be presented during Dacia’s Les Jours Plus Malins promotional week across its French network on April 8-15. Like the rest of the brand’s range, the newcomer is eligible for a special-offer three-year service plan for just one euro more (More details on www.dacia.fr/profitez-en/nos-offres-du-moment/). Meanwhile, buoyed by the success of its special LDD long-term rental deal in France, Dacia has decided to extend this offer to the long-term rental plans available for the Sandero and Duster, with prices starting from €3 and €5 per day respectively (more details on www.dacia.fr/profitez-en/).

At the same time, Dacia has launched an attractive Prix Serrés aftersales promotional campaign in France covering Dacias aged more than six years old. This budget-price offer covers maintenance and wear-part replacement (timing belts, brake parts, dampers, windscreen wipers, filters, etc.) for retail customers. Price lists and quotes can be obtained online at www.dacia.fr.

View press release in full here

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.