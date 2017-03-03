Dacia Duster commercial judged ‘Best 4×4 Car-derived Van’ for second consecutive year at VansA2Z Awards 2017

The Dacia Duster Commercial 4×4 has been named ‘Best 4×4 Car-derived Van’ for the second consecutive year at the VansA2Z Awards 2017, held yesterday at Twickenham Stadium.

Based on the popular Dacia Duster compact SUV, and launched at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2015, the Duster Duster Commercial 4×4 was praised by judges for its off-road capability, driving style and value for money. The Duster Commercial offers the perfect package for many tradesmen – based on the passenger car version of the vehicle yet with a 1,604-litre maximum load capacity and cost benefits thanks to its classification as an LCV.

Neil McIntee, Editor, VansA2Z.com, said: “Dacia has made an excellent return to the UK light commercial market and the 4×4 version of its Duster Commercial is so good we had to make it our 4×4 Car-derived Van of the Year for the second consecutive time. It feels well put together with on-road ride and handling that far exceed expectations, and is much more capable off-road than it appears on paper; all at a very appealing price point.”

Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK said: “We’re very proud to see the Duster Commercial 4×4 adding another trophy to its collection. The Duster Commercial 4×4 applies the Dacia philosophy to LCVs – providing a no-nonsense solution to businesses looking for an affordable and reliable vehicle that’s also capable of heading off-road when needed.”

The Dacia Duster Commercial 4×4 has a flat load area in lieu of rear seats and a payload of 550kg. Available in two different trim levels – Ambiance and Lauréate – the Duster Commercial 4×4 receives Bluetooth connectivity, electric front windows and a heated rear screen even on entry-level versions. The Lauréate version adds features such as cruise control, leather steering wheel, alloy wheels, air conditioning and electric heated door mirrors.

The Duster Commercial is offered with one business-oriented diesel engine – the dCi 110 unit, the best-selling Groupe Renault diesel powertrain, either as a 4×2 or a robust, go-anywhere 4×4. The 4×2 dCi 110 returns up to 64.2mpg (NEDC Combined), with CO2 emissions as low as 115 g/km and is available from £10,095 (excluding VAT) for the Ambiance entry-level trim. Meanwhile, the 4×4 dCi 110 returns up to 60.1mpg (NEDC Combined), with CO2 emissions as low as 123 g/km and is available from £11,795 (excluding VAT) for the Ambiance trim.

Dacia offers a comprehensive selection of low-priced option packs to help owners secure payloads and protect their vehicle during a life of hard work. There is a choice of steel or mesh bulkheads between the passenger and cargo areas; privacy film for the tailgate window and mudguards.

The VansA2Z Awards are decided by the expert editorial team at the independent commercial vehicle website VansA2Z.com. VansA2Z provides essential information for anyone looking to buy and kit-out a light commercial vehicle. The VansA2Z Awards seek to reward the best products, companies and services in the industry for their ability to make life easier, cleaner, safer and more efficient for light commercial vehicle operators in the UK.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.