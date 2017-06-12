Customer racing: ADAC GT Masters: second place at the Red Bull Ring

One Mercedes-AMG GT3 on the podium and a total of seven top ten results – that is the outcome of the first non-German round of the 2017 ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring (Austria) for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. Sebastian Asch (GER) and Lucas Auer (AUT) secured second place in the race on Sunday for the #26 BWT Mücke Motorsport entry. Three further Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the top ten completed the good result for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in the second race. In the first race on Saturday, three Mercedes-AMG GT3 had already made it into the top ten.

Second place for #26 BWT Mücke Motorsport in the second race

Four Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the top ten in the second race

Three top ten results for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in race one

Spielberg – The Red Bull Ring served as the venue for the third race weekend of the 2017 ADAC GT Masters. In perfect conditions, a total of five Mercedes-AMG GT3 participated in the two races of the ‘super sports car league’. In the second race on Sunday, BWT Mücke Motorsport scored the best result of the weekend for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: with the #26 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Sebastian Asch (GER) and Lucas Auer (AUT) secured second place and thus the coveted podium finish. Having started from sixth on the grid, Sebastian Asch already managed to make up a few positions in the opening stages of the race, in which he moved up to third. After the mandatory pit stop with driver change, Lucas Auer built on the strong performance by his team-mate and overtook the #84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of the Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport for second place. The current DTM points’ leader then defended this position in his guest and home appearance until the finish. Driving the #84 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3, Patrick Assenheimer and Maximilian Götz (both GER) had been on course for a podium finish for a long time, but after a strong battle by final driver Patrick Assenheimer just before the end of the race, they still dropped back to fourth. The third-best Mercedes-AMG GT3 was the car with starting number #21 of the Mercedes-AMG Team ZAKSPEED with drivers Luca Ludwig and Luca Stolz (both GER) in sixth place. Indy Dontje (NED) and Marvin Kirchhöfer (GER) finished seventh with the #48 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 and thus also scored a top ten result.

In the first race on Saturday, three Mercedes-AMG GT3 had already made it into the top ten. With the second-fastest time in first qualifying, Lucas Auer made his first mark at the start of the weekend with the #26 BWT Mücke Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. In a turbulent race with several safety car interventions, an interruption and numerous position changes, the duo of Lucas Auer and Sebastian Asch finished in fourth place. With the #26 Mercedes-AMG Team ZAKSPEED Mercedes-AMG GT3, Luca Stolz/Luca Ludwig came fifth while Patrick Assenheimer/Maximilian Götz were classified sixth with the #84 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport entry.

Lucas Auer, BWT Mücke Motorsport #26: “The ADAC GT Masters is a top-class race series, so I am all the more happy about the good result with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 that had a very good pace here at the Red Bull Ring. Finishing on the podium in the second race is a great way to conclude an excellent weekend that went off to a very good start with second place in first qualifying.”

Maximilian Götz, Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport #84: “We had a solid start into the second race and were able to build up a good advantage. Patrick Assenheimer defended third place very well for a long time. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do any better than fourth today. All in all, we can be happy with the weekend. Now, we are looking forward to the next races in which we want to build on the good performance from the Red Bull Ring.”& amp; amp; lt; /p>

Result race 1 ADAC GT Masters, Red Bull Ring*:

Pos. Nr. Car Team Drivers 1 77 Corvette C7 GT3 Callaway Competition Jules Gounon (FRA), Daniel Keilwitz (GER) 2 13 Corvette C7 GT3 RWT Racing Sven Barth (GER), Maximilian Hackländer (GER) 3 42 BMW M6 GT3 BMW Team Schnitzer Ricky Collard (GBR), Philipp Eng (AUT) 4 26 Mercedes-AMG GT3 BWT Mücke Motorsport Sebastian Asch (GER), Lucas Auer (AUT) 5 21 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team ZAKSPEED Luca Ludwig (GER), Luca Stolz (GER) 6 84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Patrick Assenheimer (GER), Maximilian Götz (GER) … 13 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Indy Dontje (NED), Marvin Kirchhöfer (GER) 22 20 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team ZAKSPEED Nikolaj Rogivue (SUI), Nicolai Sylvest (DEN)

* excerpt, subject to confirmation by the organisers

Result race 2 ADAC GT Masters, Red Bull Ring*:

Pos. Nr. Car Team Drivers 1 63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 GRT Grasser Racing Team Christian Engelhart (GER), Rolf Ineichen (SUI) 2 26 Mercedes-AMG GT3 BWT Mücke Motorsport Sebastian Asch (GER), Lucas Auer (AUT) 3 77 Corvette C7 GT3 Callaway Competition Jules Gounon (FRA), Daniel Keilwitz (GER) 4 84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Patrick Assenheimer (GER), Maximilian Götz (GER) … 6 21 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team ZAKSPEED Luca Ludwig (GER), Luca Stolz (GER) 7 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Indy Dontje (NED), Marvin Kirchhöfer (GER) 15 20 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mercedes-AMG Team ZAKSPEED Nikolaj Rogivue (SUI), Nicolai Sylvest (DEN)

* excerpt, subject to confirmation by the organisers

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.