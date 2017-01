Cummins Inc. does not use defeat devices and is committed to meeting emissions standards

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today stated that it does not supply engines for the FCA vehicles that are discussed in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Notice of Violation issued today, nor was Cummins named.

Cummins does not use defeat devices and is committed to meeting emissions standards. Cummins has a long history of working transparently and collaboratively with regulators to develop and meet emissions requirements.

