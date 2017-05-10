Cummins, Inc. officially recommends Power Service Diesel Kleen +Cetane and Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost for optimized engine performance

In a historic industry move, Cummins, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of diesel engines, (NYSE:CMI) now officially endorses and recommends two Power Service products – Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost and Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost – for use in diesel engines. The announcement comes after significant internal testing concluded both products meet Cummins requirements, becoming the first fuel additive products that Cummins Inc. has ever officially recommended in the marketplace.

Roger England, Director of Technical Quality and Materials Engineering for Cummins Inc., stated that, “In recent years diesel fuel quality has become increasingly important as engines evolve and the diesel fuel manufacturing processes change. The Power Service Diesel Kleen and Diesel Fuel Supplement additives provide easily-accessible solutions with proven technology to customers in the field when they encounter challenges with their fuel such as poor lubricity, low cetane numbers, low temperature operability issues, injector deposits, etc. Cummins Inc. is in a very unique position in that we design not only the engine but also the turbochargers, fuel system, and after treatment systems, which enables us to fully leverage the Power Service diesel fuel additive technologies.”

With the advancement of diesel engine technology and to fully realize the benefits of today’s cleaner burning fuels, using Power Service Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost as a year-round performance enhancer cleans dirty injectors, prevents injector sticking, smooths rough-running engines and can improve fuel economy. This all translates into maximizing overall engine performance.

Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost, recommended for use in cold winter months when temperatures drop below +30F, is a winterizer/anti-gel used to prevent fuel gelling and keep fuel-filters from plugging with ice and wax. When temperatures drop, paraffin (wax) in Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel fuel (ULSD) will gel, stopping fuel from flowing through the engine and water in the fuel can freeze on the facings of fuel-filters, blocking fuel flow. This formula provides trouble-free winter operation for diesel fuel.

“This partnership allows Cummins to leverage Power Service’s wide distribution network and industry leading technology to make diesel fuel solutions more accessible to our customers,” said Gary Ross, Director of Global Mining Business, Cummins Filtration.

“When Cummins and Power Service began to discuss the endorsement partnership, it was a culmination of 60-years of hard work and dedication to developing the most consistent and effective diesel additives on the market,” said President of Power Service Products Ed Kramer. “This partnership is a confirmation of Power Service’s continued commitment to our customers and to the entire industry.”

