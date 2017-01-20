Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > Covisint Corporation to announce third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on February 9, 2017

January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017

Covisint Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS), the leading Cloud Platform for building Identity and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2017 — ended December 31, 2016 — after the U.S. stock market close on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Covisint will also hold a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (ET) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-407-4018, and the international dial-in number is 1-201-689-8471. No passcode is required. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at investors.covisint.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the earnings call on February 9, 2017, through February 16, 2017. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13653476.

