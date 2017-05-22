Covestro lifts force majeure for polymeric MDI

Covestro is lifting the declared force majeure for polymeric MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) in the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region with immediate effect. On April 25, Covestro had declared force majeure, due to an unforseeable production problem at its site in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

Despite all the efforts of the company to sustainably improve its product availability for polymeric MDI, the supply situation of Covestro will continue to be tight for some time, due in particular to a currently strong demand. Furthermore, Covestro needs to prepare a turnaround at the Brunsbüttel facility, which is legally required. At the same time the company advances its MDI capacity extension at this site.

Polymeric MDI is a major raw material for the manufacture of rigid polyurethane foam, which is used for the thermal insulation of buildings and refrigerators.

