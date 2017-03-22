Corning to showcase optical fiber cable innovation at the 2017 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will highlight its latest fiber and cabling innovations at the 2017 Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC), March 21-23, in the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Leveraging its superior cabling knowledge, Corning will feature new ribbon, loose tube, and mini cable products that accelerate cable access, improve safe handling, and offer increased density. These performance attributes are particularly important in addressing the increasingly prevalent conversion to optical solutions in the growth segments such as fiber-to-the-home and data centers.

“Corning has a strong, 40-plus year history of developing and delivering industry-leading fiber and cable innovation. This is driven in large part by our ability to anticipate network trends by working closely with our customers who install networks today that will carry them into the future,” said Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, vice president of product line management, Corning Optical Fiber and Cable, Corning Optical Communications.

“With access to duct space and rights-of-way becoming more difficult to obtain, high-density, low-profile products are increasingly valuable. When you combine quicker and easier installation techniques, these additions are making it simpler than ever before to deliver state- of-the-art, next-generation broadband services to end-users across the globe.”

In its booth (#2711), Corning will feature the newest enhancements to its award-winning MiniXtend® cable and FastAccess technology portfolios. Designed for installation in microduct systems using air-assisted installation methods, MiniXtend cables are up to 50 percent smaller than standard loose tube cables and offer high fiber counts in a small footprint.

FastAccess technology is a groundbreaking innovation in cable design which eliminates the use of a binder, waterblocking yarns, and waterblocking tapes. It also enables up to 70 percent faster cable access and reduced risk of buffer tube damage.

Corning will highlight:

MiniXtend HD cable with binderless* FastAccess technology, which combines the installation benefits of FastAccess technology in a high-density cable design offering up to 288-fiber capacity. Featuring Corning SMF-28 Ultra 200 fiber, a 200-micron fiber with a reduced coating diameter, the high-density cable provides increased fiber density to improve the utilization of limited duct space.

ALTOS Lite armored cable with FastAccess technology, marking the first time customers will be able to realize the benefits of FastAccess technology in an armored cable. In addition, a new thin-film shield replaces the traditional cable binders. The armored cable features an outer jacket that can be peeled away by hand to expose the armor protection, which can also be removed quickly and easily. With no need for sharp tools and no binders to cut, not only does ALTOS Lite armored cable with FastAccess technology improve both cable access and safe handling, it also provides up to 25 percent faster end access and 60 percent faster mid-span access than our traditional armored loose tube cable. With this technology, installation time can be cut in half, even with inexperienced installers.

SST-UltraRibbonTM cable, with extended fiber counts from 576 to 864, is the industry’s first 864-fiber outdoor central tube ribbon cable with gel-free coupling technology designed for aerial, duct, and direct-buried outside plant applications. This cable design incorporates a dry insert to achieve ribbon coupling, eliminating filling gels that can be difficult to remove and make fiber access and preparation time consuming. Enhanced coupling technology ensures the ribbon stack and cable act as one unit, providing long-term reliability in aerial, duct, and direct-buried applications. In addition, the technology minimizes ribbon movement in situations where cable vibration may occur. With SST-UltraRibbon cable in fiber counts up to 864, customers are able to purchase a single cable for their installation needs, even when coupling is required.

Experience these innovations and more in booth #2177, featuring Corning’s optical fiber and cable products. In addition, Corning solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be on display in booth #2325.

