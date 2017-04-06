Corning named 2017 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today it has been named a 2017 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence recipient by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its continued commitment to energy efficiency.

Partner of the Year is the EPA’s most prestigious award, with the Sustained Excellence designation reserved for those achieving Partner of the Year status several years in a row. This is Corning’s fourth consecutive year earning Partner of the Year recognition, and its second year achieving Sustained Excellence.

Corning launched its Global Energy Management program (GEM) in 2006 to create and execute effective energy strategies. Since then, the program and its teams have saved the company more than $454 million in cumulative energy costs. GEM teams help Corning’s facilities around the world implement energy-saving projects, such as installing solar panels, new water recycling systems, and LED light fixtures.

“GEM’s work and our valued partnership with ENERGY STAR align with Corning’s overall commitment to sustainability,” said Lisa Ferrero, senior vice president and chief administrative officer. “We believe that a focus on positive energy-related business practices helps us strengthen our company, maintain the trust of our stakeholders, and better serve our customers and the community.”

Corning is part of a select group of manufacturers among the businesses and organizations named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. All recipients will be recognized on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

“This award proves that from our plants, to our research labs, to our staff offices, Corning employees are dedicated to energy efficiency,” said Patrick Jackson, director of Corning’s GEM program. “Winning Partner of the Year status for a fourth year in a row not only means we use our energy wisely, but that we’re constantly improving our practices and coming up with creative ways to meet new goals. It’s our hope that these efforts will protect our planet for future generations.”

The EPA introduced ENERGY STAR in 1992 as a voluntary labeling program designed to identify and promote energy-efficient products to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners saved American businesses and consumers 503 billion kilowatt hours and $34 billion on their energy bills, while achieving broad emission reductions.

For a complete list of 2017 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov

