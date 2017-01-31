Cooper Standard to host conference call and webcast on Feb. 17 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

The Company expects to release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Company’s earnings results will also be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

An interactive webcast will also be available by clicking here.

To participate in the live question-and-answer session, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 800-949-4315 (international callers dial 678-825-8315) and provide the conference ID 95008470 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard teleconference. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Financial and automotive analysts are invited to ask questions after the presentations are made.

Individuals unable to participate during the live teleconference or webcast may visit the investors’ portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the presentation.

