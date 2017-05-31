Continental strategically cooperates with Baidu to further develop intelligent mobility

The technology company Continental has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Baidu, one of the biggest Internet companies in China, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperation in the areas of automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services. Frank Jourdan, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and President of the Chassis & Safety Division, and Mr. Qi Lu, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Baidu, signed the agreement on Wednesday in Berlin.

Continental and Baidu will extend technology exchanges by utilizing each other’s competitive advantages in automotive components and Internet technology and form an effective technical alliance. By using complementary resources and technology know-how, both partners intend to develop technologies, products and business models that will provide comprehensive and reliable solutions for automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services.

“Continental develops and provides pioneering technologies and services for the mobility of tomorrow. Baidu is one of the most important Internet companies in China. With our strategic collaboration, we will take intelligent mobility an important step further,” said Continental Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Elmar Degenhart.

“Artificial intelligence has great potential to drive social development, and one of AI’s biggest opportunities is intelligent vehicles. By joining hands with Continental, we are striving to upgrade intelligence in the automobile industry and develop a new ecosystem of intelligent mobility and automated driving, thus empowering existing industries and new ones,” Mr. Qi Lu, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Baidu, emphasized.

Under the agreement, Continental and Baidu will explore collaboration fields such as sensor systems and software for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving, applications for Baidu’s Apollo platform including artificial intelligence, cyber security and connected cars, as well as road test, data collection and analysis for automated driving.

