Continental Cars inaugurates new showroom in Auckland, New Zealand

Ferrari officially launched its new landmark showroom in Auckland recently

Positioned at the top of the hill at the high profile site at Manukau Road, Epsom, the stunning all-new 450 square metre state of the art showroom showcased a number of Ferrari vehicles for the occasion. These included the F12tdf, 488 Spider, California T ‘Handling Speciale’ and F12berlinetta, alongside a spectacularly restored Ferrari classic – the 1966 330 GT 2+2.

Continental Cars has a respected and longstanding relationship with Ferrari, having been the exclusive official dealer for New Zealand since 1973. In that time, Ferrari’s New Zealand loyal customers have established a long and significant affinity with Ferrari. Some of our clients there are amongst the most respected collectors in the world, and many of our special limited editions will make their new home in the country.

The red carpet opening attracted some of Continental Cars Ferrari’s most ardent followers and customers. Guests were greeted by floodlit sports cars and offered Champagne, lavish canapes and cocktails upon arrival. The entertainment of the night was provided by a carefully choreographed, high-tech floor show, with LED light dancers presented robotic-style moves in time to an animated video.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a hand-crafted bronze statue to commemorate the showroom’s official opening. The sculpture was inspired by those once presented to leading dealers by our founder, Enzo Ferrari.

