Continental at Auto Shanghai 2017: Technology for safe and clean mobility

During its press conference for the Chinese motor show Auto Shanghai, the technology company Continental presented its positioning in China, technological innovations for enhanced safety and more efficient drives, and a joint venture in the field of mobility services. Continental CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart confirmed the company’s investment plans: “Continental has invested around €1.3 billion in China over the past five years, and we plan to make investments at a comparable level in the coming years. We expect sales to grow at a faster rate than the market in our product areas in China, particularly in the field of mobility services.”

Joint venture with China Unicom for new mobility services

One basis for this growth in the field of mobility services will be the partnership with the Chinese telecommunications operator China Unicom. Both companies announced their joint venture at Auto Shanghai. Helmut Matschi, member of the Executive Board and head of the Interior division: “With the JV we will move forward in the area of mobility services. Our JV partner China Unicom is one of the top three mobile carriers in China with strong automotive experience but also access to the high-potential service market. This is the perfect strategic fit for us.”

Fewer accidents and greater safety with reliable sensors and tires

A world first from Continental is a new generation of advanced driver assistance cameras. Featuring an integrated high-pressure water pump for cleaning the lenses in the event of soiling, it offers a reliable database for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving.

In Shanghai, Continental is also presenting two new tire types. With the UltraContact 6, Continental has developed a balanced tire for its customers in Asia. The ComfortContact 6 is an exceptionally comfortable tire with the lowest noise level for the Asian market.

Electrification is the key to clean air

Continental showcased another world first in the shape of a compact, lightweight electrical axle drive. The technical data are impressive: Weighing around 75 kilograms, the axle drive has a maximum output of up to 150 kilowatts, a maximum torque of 400 newton meters and overall dimensions of 400x500x320 millimeters. This product from Continental is a key component allowing Chinese vehicle manufacturers to rapidly expand the range of electric vehicles – especially in the mid-size class. The axle module will be manufactured in China. This year will also see Continental launch production of its 48-volt “people’s hybrid” system in the Chinese market.

