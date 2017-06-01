Competitive pricing, local engineering magic, user-friendly tech: Astra Sedan is ready to launch

Just weeks before hitting showrooms, pricing has been confirmed for Holden’s all-new Astra Sedan, starting at just $21,990 driveaway!

That’s $21,990 driveaway for Holden’s newest, world-class small car with a five star ANCAP rating, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a rear view camera as standard. Not to mention with sleek new design, Aussie engineering and Lifetime Capped Price servicing for the full ownership experience.

“We’re really proud of the new Astra Sedan, not just because of its long list of features and comfortable drive but also for its outstanding customer value both at purchase and throughout ownership,” said Holden Managing Director, Mark Bernhard.

“Launching with $21,990 driveaway puts Astra right at the pointy end of small-car segment pricing and then when you consider Capped Price Servicing totaling only $916 for the first three years or 60,000km, customers can be sure they’ve got a great deal and will be well looked after.”

Offered in four trim levels – LS, LS+, LT and LTZ – Astra Sedan packs the same sharp but frugal 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that has proven popular in the Astra hatch. The turbocharged engine, boasting 110kW and up to 245Nm of torque, is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with active select. Manual transmission is also available on the LS model.

SIGNATURE HOLDEN DYNAMICS THANKS TO AUSSIE ENGINEERING

Complementing its impressive powertrain, Astra Sedan has also received the magic touch from Holden’s talented engineering group. In-depth local testing in and around Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground has ensured Astra Sedan exhibits the refinement and composure displayed by its sporty sibling.

“We’ve developed a unique steering tune for Astra which gives it a more balanced and responsive feel and, ultimately, adds to the drivers’ confidence in the car,” said Holden’s Lead Dynamics Engineer, Rob Trubiani.

“We also tuned the car’s suspension dampers and chassis controls to make sure Astra feels safe and comfortable on long journeys, but inspiring to drive through the corners.”

CUSTOMERS DEMAND USER-FRIENDLY TECHNOLOGY, HOLDEN DELIVERS

As with all new Holdens, technology is a big part of the car and in Astra Sedan it’s as user-friendly and intuitive as ever.

“We know our customers place great importance on in-car technology but they also don’t want to be overwhelmed by it,” said Mr. Bernhard.

“Customers want to be able to drive with ease and in comfort and know that if they want to listen to their music, it’s safe and easy. If they need to make a call or search directions, it’s easy. That’s where Astra Sedan excels.”

With the intuitive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offered as standard and supported by a 7-inch or 8-inch colour touch screen customers’ music, call and navigation needs are well looked after. Other interior tech goodies include push-button start, satellite navigation and a wealth of active safety features*.

Another easy-to-use bit of user-friendly technology is Advanced Park Assist which allows customers to drive alongside a car parking space, push a button and then take control of the pedals while the car handles the steering. That means no more multiple attempts and no more main street parking stress.

Specification highlights of the all-new Astra Sedan range:

LS

1.4-litre turbocharged engine (110kW and up to 245Nm)

Six-speed automatic transmission with self-select/six-speed manual (LS only)

16-inch alloy wheels

Six airbags

Rear view camera and rear parking sensors

Automatic headlights

7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

5 star ANCAP rating

Cruise control

LS+ (over and above LS)

Holden Eye forward facing camera Lane Keep Assist Forward Distance Indicator Forward Collision Alert

Projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps

Leather steering wheel

Auto highbeam assist

LT (over and above LS+)

17-inch alloy wheels

Side Blind Spot Alert

Passive Entry and Push-button Start

Advanced Park Assist (auto park)

Rain Sensing Wipers

8 inch colour touch screen

Embedded Satellite Navigation

Digital Radio (DAB+)

Heated exterior mirrors

Illuminated vanity mirrors

Lip spoiler

Remote Start

LTZ (over and above LT)

18-inch alloy wheels

Electric sunroof

Heated leather-appointed seats

Single zone climate control

Chrome exterior highlights

All-new Astra Sedan is priced from:

Model Driveaway offer LS manual $21,990 LS auto $23,990 LS+ auto $24,990 LT auto $27,990 LTZ auto See Holden.com

Astra Sedan is available in the following colours:

Summit White

Absolute Red

Gasoline (NEW)

Old Blue Eyes

Nitrate Silver

Satin Steel Grey

Phantom Black

*on LT and LTZ models

$550 prestige paint

