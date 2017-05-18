Michelle Andersen, Partner & Managing Director, Detroit, The Boston Consulting Group, confirmed for Powertrain Detroit

Michelle Andersen, Partner & Managing Director, Detroit, The Boston Consulting Group, has been confirmed as a moderator for Powertrain Detroit.

Michelle Andersen is a member of the Industrial Goods practice and a core member of the Operations practice at The Boston Consulting Group.

Since joining BCG in 2006, Michelle has focused on the automotive sector, where she has deep expertise. She was a core member of the advisory team for the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry, 2008-2009.

Michelle has worked across the value chain with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier one suppliers. She has led large-scale margin improvement efforts in the automotive sector and worked extensively in the aftermarket parts and service businesses.

Before joining BCG, Michelle worked at A.T. Kearny and Ford Motor.

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Powertrain Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

