Commercial vehicle registrations: +7.5% in first quarter of 2017; +10.0% in March

In March 2017, EU commercial vehicle registrations increased significantly (+10.0%), totalling 266,930 units.

Total new commercial vehicles

In March 2017, EU commercial vehicle registrations increased significantly (+10.0%), totalling 266,930 units. This strong result is mainly due to Easter falling in March last year and in April this year. Demand was sustained by all segments and across most of the major EU markets. Spain (+24.3%), Germany (+17.3%), Italy (+17.0%) and France (+13.7%) all posted double-digit percentage gains, although registrations declined slightly in the United Kingdom (-1.3%).

During the first quarter of the year, the European market expanded by 7.5%, counting 606,258 new commercial vehicles. Over the same period, both Spain (+20.4%) and Italy (+13.4%) posted highest increases, followed by France (+9.4%) and Germany (+7.5%), while the UK market remained stable (-0.2%).

New light commercial vehicles (LCV) up to 3.5 tonnes

In March 2017, new registrations of light commercial vehicles totalled 225,861 units, or 10.5% more than in the same month last year. Spain (+25.4%), Germany (+18.4%), France (+15.2%) and Italy (+12.9%) all posted significant growth. At the same time, the United Kingdom (-0.9%) performed slightly below March 2016 levels.

From January to March 2017, 504,877 new vans were registered in the EU, up 8.1% compared to the first quarter of 2016. The United Kingdom (-0.9%) was the only major market posting a slight decline, while Spain (+23.6%), France (+10.2%), Italy (+9.4%) and Germany (+8.9%) all saw demand for vans increase.

New heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) over 16 tonnes

March 2017 results show a positive uplift in the heavy truck segment (+6.2%), with 29,979 new vehicles registered. Most of the Eu’s major markets contributed to this growth, Italy did very well (+60.1%) while the UK (-11.7%) market faced a downturn.

Three months into the year, the EU market grew by 4.8%, reaching 75,329 units. Italy (+43.9%), France (+5.7%), Germany (+4.9%), Spain (+2.0) and the UK (+0.6%) all saw their demand for heavy trucks increase.

New medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) over 3.5 tonnes

In March 2017, truck registrations were largely similar to those in the heavy truck segment, with Italy again posting the highest growth figures (+52.9%) followed by Spain (+16.9%) and Germany (+14.1%) – only the United Kingdom posted a decline (-6.4%). Overall, 36,870 new trucks were registered in the EU, up 7.1% compared to March 2016.

From January to March 2017, 91,665 new trucks were registered in the European Union, 4.7% more than last year. Similarly to the HCV segment, the five big markets posted growth, jointly sustaining positive momentum across the whole region.

New medium and heavy buses & coaches (MHBC) over 3.5 tonnes

March 2017 results of the bus and coach segment were rather diverse. Demand fell in France (‐8.6%), while Italy (+57.8%) and Germany (+21.6%) posted remarkable growth. Overall, 4,199 new buses and coaches were registered across the region, up 9.1%.

In the first quarter of 2017, the EU bus and coach market grew by 5.9%, counting 9,716 vehicles registered. Demand only decreased in Spain (-1.8%) and France (-17.9%), while new bus and coach registrations increased in Italy (+58.0%), Germany (+12.9%) and the UK (+8.5%).

