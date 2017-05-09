Commercial Vehicle Group announces business awards in its Global Truck & Bus segment

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “CVG”), (Nasdaq: CVGI), a leading supplier of fully-integrated system solutions for the global commercial vehicle market, announced today that its National Seating brand is introducing a new seat that will be standard in Volvo’s new VNR platform expected to launch this summer.

National Seating’s new air suspension seat was designed and developed in collaboration with drivers and fleets in the trucking industry for the North American market. The new design ensures maximum adjustability for driver comfort and best-in-class refinement and performance. Exclusive industry leading features, such as BackCycler and cushion bolsters are available with contemporary styling.

Greg Boese, Senior Vice President & Manager Director – GTB Seats, states, “We are proud to launch our next generation seat platform, which satisfies the growing expectations of drivers and fleets in the North American market. The seat incorporates a new level of refinement providing superior comfort, styling and durability.”

CVG is honored to continue its strong relationship with Volvo Trucks North America as a strategic partner. Pat Miller, President, and CEO said, “National Seating has a strong reputation in North America, and we thank Volvo for selecting CVG’s National Seating as their supplier of choice for the Volvo VNR platform. CVG is excited about these new seating products and looks forward to continuing its valued partnership with Volvo.”

