Comline keeps its finger on the pulse with a blitz of new part numbers

Comline Auto Parts (Comline), the award-winning distributor of European, Japanese and Korean replacement parts, has once again bolstered its stellar range and further strengthened its excellent vehicle parc coverage with an impressive list of new filter references. This blitz of new numbers maintains Comline’s filter range as one of the most comprehensive in Europe.

Air

Comline has significantly expanded its air filter range with some notable new references. This includes EAF949 for the Renault Twingo III (2014-onwards) and Smart Fortwo (2014-onwards)/Forfour (2014-onwards) and EAF953 for the Renault Espace V (2015-onwards).

Filter EAF951 fits several VAG applications, such as the Audi A1 (2014-onwards), Seat Toledo (2015-onwards) and Skoda Rapid (2015-onwards). Also included is EAF943 for Volvo V40 (2014-onwards) and EAF925 for Mitsubishi Outlander III (2012-onwards).

Oil

The Comline oil filter range is also expanded with the likes of EOF310, fitting Audi’s A5 (2009-onwards), A6 (2014-onwards) and A7 (2014-onwards) and EOF311, which fits multiple GM applications, including Vauxhall Astra, Cascada, Meriva and Zafira (2013-onwards), as well as Insignia and Mokka (2015-onwards). Moreover, EOF306 supports a wide array of Volvo applications, such as S60 II and V70 III (2013-onwards) and XC90 II (2014-onwards) amongst others.

Fuel

New-to-range highlights in fuel filters include EFF292D for the Nissan Qashqai (2011-onwards) and X-Trail (2013-onwards), plus EFF277D and EFF278D, both of which are designed for a raft of Mercedes-Benz applications.

Cabin and activated carbon

In addition, Comline has launched multiple new cabin and activated carbon filter references, such as EKF172A for Citroen Relay, Fiat Ducato and Peugeot Boxer (all 2006-onwards) and EKF420A, which fits the Infiniti FX (2013-onwards) the M (2010-onwards), plus the Q50 and Q70 (2013-onwards).

This influx of new part numbers serves to emphasise both the pace and scale of Comline product development and demonstrates that it has its finger firmly on the pulse of the aftermarket.

A full list of new-to-range Comline references is available here: https://www.comline.uk.com/products/new

For more information about Comline, or to dive under the bonnet of the business, check out its recently premiered corporate video: Click here

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.