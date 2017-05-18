Here they come! Full range of all-new Fiesta models to succeed UK’s top-selling car roll off assembly line

Production of right-hand drive Fiestas – the UK’s best-selling car – has begun in Cologne, Germany.

“We have taken this iconic small car’s lovable, fun and sporty-to-drive character to the next level, with a greater choice of models than ever and with advanced technologies and features that small-car customers could only have dreamed of just a few years ago,” said Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company.

The all-new Fiesta highlights Ford’s derivative strategy, with sporty ST-Line version, and sophisticated Vignale and Titanium variants available in the UK in the next few months – plus the Fiesta Active crossover and Fiesta ST coming next year.

Ford is investing around €293 million in new production processes at its Cologne facility to build the car – already recognised as one of the world’s most efficient vehicle production plants – and where a new Fiesta will roll off the line every 68 seconds.

The all-new Fiesta will be in dealerships in the UK in July.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.