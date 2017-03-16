Comau goes to Berlin for the “Digitising Manufacturing in the G20” Conference

The international conference, Digitising Tool Manufacturing in the G20 – Initiatives, Best Practices and Policy Approaches, started today in Berlin. Organized by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, it will run for two days. During the meeting, all member countries of the G20 will discuss ideas, strategies and programs aimed at driving the digitization of the manufacturing sector.

Comau, which is part of the FCA Group, took part in the event by representing the Italian segment of the industry devoted to innovation and ready to welcome the opportunities and challenges of Industry 4.0. In particular, Mauro Fenzi, CEO of Comau, focused on Factories of the future – from global value chains to interconnected value networks, together with Susanto Irwan, Founder di Sensify Security, Jan Michael Mrosik, CEO of the Digital Factory Division di Siemens, Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head Engineering Practice di Tech Mahindra and Stephan Reimelt, CEO di GE Deutschland.

During the debate, Mr. Fenzi addressed the issue of digitization in the manufacturing industry, starting from Comau’s longstanding global experience within the industrial automation sector. He then focused on the major transformations brought about by the ‘digital revolution’ regarding the organization of work, production processes and the business models of companies. The concrete Comau commitment to addressing these issues is seen by the innovative technologies such as AURA collaborative industrial robots. In addition, Comau is helping develop new skills for digital factory personnel through the activities of Comau Academy, conducted in collaboration with leading universities and international institutes.

