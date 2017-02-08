Collin Castle, Connected Vehicle Specialist, Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Collin Castle, Connected Vehicle Specialist, Michigan Department of Transportation has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Collin Castle has worked in the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Program Office for the past ten years.

He has served in his current role as Connected Vehicle Specialist for the past five years, focusing on initiatives related to connected vehicle infrastructure design and deployment, and connected vehicle data use for agency applications. This includes the analysis of the impacts of connected vehicle infrastructure and applications on safety, mobility and the environment.

He is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor’s of Science (BS) in Civil Engineering with a focus on Transportation, and is registered Professional Engineer in the State of Michigan.

