Coast Counties Peterbilt named medium duty dealer of the year

Peterbilt named Coast Counties Peterbilt of California its Medium Duty Dealer of the Year for its outstanding medium duty sales and medium duty market share.

“Peterbilt’s medium duty vehicle lineup is designed to ensure superior performance, durability and operational efficiency for a diverse customer base in a variety of market segments and applications,” said Scott Chowaniec, Peterbilt General Sales Manager of Vocational and Medium Duty Sales. “Coast Counties Peterbilt has done an outstanding job of matching these customers to a custom solution, as well as providing the aftermarket support necessary to achieve unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction.”

Craig Archer, Dealer Principal, reported the dealership achieved 125 percent of its sales goals with more than 300 medium-duty units sold in 2016, resulting in 18 percent market share. Archer accepted the award during Peterbilt’s annual Dealer Meeting, recently held in Palm Springs, Calif. The two-day business meeting included presentations and breakout sessions, with focused reviews of the enhanced SmartLINQ connected truck technology and PACCAR’s position on the competitive landscape of the commercial vehicle industry.

“We strive to be a complete solutions provider for all of our customers, and this award serves as validation for the hard work and commitment of the entire Coast Counties team to achieve maximum customer satisfaction,” said Archer. “Our sales and service of medium-duty vehicles, as well as our strong PacLease franchise, provide our customers with unique solutions to their business requirements.”

