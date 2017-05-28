CNH Industrial discusses the energy transition with the World Energy Council in TreviCNH Industrial discusses the energy transition with the World Energy Council in Trevi

The company was a sponsor of the event, where it shared its vision of energy changes with attending institutions and journalists. From FPT Industrial’s natural gas engines to IVECO’s Natural Power vehicles and New Holland Agriculture’s methane tractor prototypes, CNH Industrial demonstrated that positive changes are already under way.

From May 18 to 20, leading Italian operators in the energy renewal sector met in Trevi, Perugia, for a conference entitled “Energy between facts, communication and communities. Towards a shared national energy strategy.” The event, which was attended by representatives of several dozen media outlets and communications agencies, mainly addressed information providers with the intention of helping journalists and media organizations to report on the energy transition that is in progress.

The conference, organized by World Energy Council Italy and Globe (Italy’s National Climate Association), was also attended by representatives of institutions, universities, public bodies and research entities, as well as numerous leading companies. They included CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), which has always believed that the media has a fundamental role to play in explaining the energy transformation that we are experiencing. The company supported the event mainly by sharing experience and knowledge in its areas of competence, namely the transport of goods and people and agriculture.

One of the key moments was the evening debate on Friday November 19, during which Gian Luca Galletti, Italy’s Minister of the Environment and Protection of Land and Sea, gave a presentation in which he reminded the audience that the environment is an issue of concern to all of us, at all times, and at every level: political, economic, social and industrial. “The national energy strategy is geared towards environmental objectives,” said Mr. Galletti, “which demonstrates how the environment and sustainability are now at the heart of every initiative and program.” The same concepts were shared by other participants of the evening session, beginning with Carlo Lambro, a member of CNH Industrial’s Group Executive Council and Brand President of New Holland Agriculture.

In his speech, Mr. Lambro illustrated the pioneering role of New Holland, a brand that has over 120 years’ experience of innovation in the agricultural sector: “We were the first to talk about the energy independent farm,” pointed out Mr. Lambro, “which is able to meet all its own energy needs independently by transforming crops and processing waste into biomethane and electrical energy, thus initiating a virtuous circle. And New Holland was also behind the T6 Methane Power tractor—of which two prototypes have so far been produced—that significantly reduces CO2 emissions and generates considerable economic savings for farmers. It is a product fully in tune with our strategy to provide solutions that are not only technologically efficient, but also aligned with the most advanced trends, such as the use of entirely renewable fuels.”

Earlier, Michele Ziosi, CNH Industrial’s Head of Institutional Relations Europe, Middle East and Africa, introduced Thursday’s opening session, which focused on energy and the fight against climate change. In summing up the many contributions, Mr. Ziosi stressed that “sustainable mobility is at the heart of the national energy strategy. In this context, natural gas is a key pillar for further reducing environmental impact and giving new impetus to the production chain of this precious resource, without counting the additional potential offered by biomethane to both transport and agriculture.”

On the same day, Federico Gaiazzi, Head of Marketing for FPT Industrial, gave a speech entitled “Energy future: scenarios for markets, technologies, innovation”. Referring to the Cursor 9 NG (Natural Gas), the most powerful 9-liter natural gas engine on today’s market, Mr. Gaiazzi reaffirmed FPT Industrial’s leadership: “We have a comprehensive range of natural gas engines ranging from 3 to 9 liters, which already allow us to achieve extraordinary energy and emission efficiencies. The Cursor 9 NG cuts CO2 emissions by 14% and completely eliminates particulate emissions, while delivering the same performance as conventional combustion engines.”

Similarly, Massimo Santori, who spoke on behalf of IVECO on Friday 19, also emphasized the need to focus on natural gas. “We maintain that power should depend on the transporter’s mission: urban or extra-urban, short-haul or long-haul. Therefore, we have a range of vehicles that can offer the right solution for every need. And we are aware that methane is currently the best sustainable alternative, and is already available in the liquefied natural gas version for long-haul missions.”

Mr. Santori’s words were substantiated by an IVECO Stralis Natural Power truck on display in front of Villa Fabri, where the conference was being hosted. The vehicle is owned by LC3, a company specializing in temperature-controlled freight and container transport, which has always been committed to offering a high-performance service, including from an environmental perspective. The New Stralis NP is the first natural gas vehicle designed for long-distance missions, thanks to two liquefied natural gas tanks that give it a range autonomy of 1500 km. These vehicles reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 15%, or up to 95% with biomethane.

In addition to IVECO’s New Stralis NP and FPT Industrial’s Cursor 9 NG, there was also a New Holland tractor in Trevi to complete CNH Industrial’s lineup of sustainable solutions. The powerful T7.190 model offers outstanding versatility thanks to an engine equipped with ECOBlue™ HI-eSCR technology, which was also developed by FPT Industrial. Conforming to the latest emission regulations, without requiring exhaust gas recirculation systems or particulate filters, the engine also delivers exceptional fuel efficiency.

The event concluded on Saturday May 20 with the drafting of a document containing all the information and recommendations that emerged during the three-day conference. This “Trevi Charter” for communicators will be delivered to the environment ministers of the world’s leading industrialized countries on June 7, so that they can refer to it when convening for the G7 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Bologna. Indeed, while it is important for countries to change their approach towards the production and use of energy, it is equally important to be able to communicate this change to all citizens, in order to actively involve them in the overall energy transition process.

