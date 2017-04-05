CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, plans to offer new notes, subject to market conditions. The notes will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company, LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC. CNH Industrial Capital LLC is the North American arm of CNH Industrial’s global financial services business.

CNH Industrial Capital LLC intends to add the net proceeds from the offering to its general funds and use them for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business. The net proceeds may also be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s indebtedness as it becomes due.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers and the representatives of the underwriters for the offering, and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 11, 2015. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 1-800-294-1322, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Attention: Syndicate Desk, 787 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, Telephone: 1-800-854-5674, Email: new.york.syndicate@bnpparibas.com; or Goldman, Sachs & Co., Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Fax: (212) 902-9316, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at (http://www.sec.gov).

