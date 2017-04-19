CNH Industrial to announce 2017 First Quarter financial results on April 27

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2017 will be released on Thursday, April 27.

A live audio webcast of the 2017 First Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q1_2017​​.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com​) for two weeks following the conference call.

