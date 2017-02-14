Cloudera wins ‘Best Cybersecurity Team of the Year’ in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Cloudera, the global provider of the fastest, easiest, and most secure data management, analytics and machine learning platform built on the latest open source technologies, today announced that the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards has named Cloudera’s Information Security Team as winner in the 2017 Cybersecurity Team of the Year category. Cloudera’s Cybersecurity Subject Matter Expert (SME) Rocky DeStefano was honored as a finalist in the Cybersecurity Professional of the Year category. Sponsored by the over 350,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, the largest community of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the awards honor distinguished companies, individuals and products that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

“I am both honored and humbled to be part of an amazing team of individuals committed to defending our customers against some of the most challenging threats and dangerous adversaries operating today,” said Eddie Garcia, chief security architect for Cloudera. “The awards validate our Information Security Team’s efforts aimed at modernizing the company’s cybersecurity architecture and setting the standard for cybersecurity intelligence and machine learning using Apache Spot as our foundation.”

The Cloudera Information Security Team was recognized for deploying Apache Spot (incubating) to address the dual challenges of unlocking innovation in cybersecurity while helping organizations avoid having to continuously reinvent the wheel. Spot was built to bring advanced analytics to telemetry and contextual data on an open, flexible and scalable platform. Spot expedites threat detection, investigation, and remediation via machine learning and consolidates all enterprise security data into a comprehensive security hub based on open data models. This open data model strategy is extending Spot’s existing capabilities, enabling Cloudera’s Information Security Team to push advancements back into the open source community. Since launching, Spot has already been recognized by the industry and awarded InfoWorld’s 2017 Technology of the Year and an Edison Award for Collective Disruption.

“Congratulations to Cloudera for winning the Cybersecurity Team of the Year category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. “With hundreds of entries, the 2017 awards are highly competitive. All winners and finalists reflect the very best in today’s cybersecurity industry.”

