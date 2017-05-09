Cloudera successfully completes SOC 2 Type II certification for cloud offerings

Cloudera, the provider of the modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics, announced that it has successfully completed an SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for two of its products in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Conducted by Coalfire Controls, LLC, an independent cyber risk and IT advisory services firm, the findings affirm that Cloudera Director, for cloud provisioning and Cloudera Navigator Optimizer, for workload offload and optimization assistance meet the SOC 2 standards relative to the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria.

The SOC 2 report provides assurance to Cloudera and its customers that the company has designed and implemented effective security controls, as defined in the SOC 2 standards, relative to certain of its cloud offerings. During the examination, the independent auditors evaluated and tested controls over the following domains:

Organization and management

Communications

Risk management and design and implementation of controls

Monitoring of controls

Logical access controls

System operations

SOC 2 Type II Certification

For any company to receive SOC 2 Certification it must have sufficient policies and strategies that satisfactorily protect client’s data pursuant to the SOC 2 specification. SOC 2 is designed for advanced IT service providers and includes a set of criteria called Trust Principals. Those include the security of the service provider’s system, the processing integrity of the system, availability of the system, the privacy of personal information that the service provider collects, retains, uses, discloses and disposes of for user entities and the confidentiality of the information that the service provider’s system processes or maintains for user entities. SOC 2 Type II certification has therefore proven that its system is designed to keep its clients’ sensitive data secure. Such performance, reliability and security is essential when it comes to working in cloud environments.

“The SOC 2 examination has been a year-long process to complete, and shows Cloudera’s commitment to provide customers with an independent clean opinion on the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria on the company’s controls relative to our cloud offerings. Customers not only require the flexibility to scale and optimize their on-premises workloads to any cloud instance but also with utmost confidence that their data will be secure,” said Eddie Garcia, chief information security officer at Cloudera.

