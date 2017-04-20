Cloudera Sessions 2017 Roadshow expands globally

Cloudera, the provider of the leading global platform for machine learning and advanced analytics built on the latest open source technologies, announced the expansion of the fifth annual Sessions roadshow, as well as dates and locations for the complimentary one day event. The program, aimed at helping organizations determine an intelligent path toward data platform modernization, has expanded to include more than 20 cities globally. In addition, the company plans to introduce a virtual event experience for organizations in the Asia Pacific. The program will highlight and discuss real-life examples of organizations using data to inform business critical decision-making. The event is divided into two distinct sessions – the morning will focus on high-level business use cases and the afternoon will focus on more technical content.

“Cloudera is helping organizations use data to make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow,” said Mick Hollison, chief marketing officer for Cloudera. “This year Sessions will feature leading industry experts, customers and partners describing how to build data-driven organizations that are extending their use of data from insight to action. The program will specifically explore the role of machine learning and advanced analytics in driving customer insights, connecting products and services (IoT) and protecting businesses.”

Who: Keynotes from a host of Cloudera executives and support teams, including:

Mike Olson, co-founder and chief strategy officer

Tom Reilly, chief executive officer

Amr Awadallah, co-founder and chief technology officer

Mick Hollison, chief marketing officer

Charles Zedlewski, senior vice president, products

Each event will also feature Cloudera partners and end-users who will share information on production use cases, best practices, and lessons learned in the field. Additionally, Cloudera technical experts will teach hands-on breakout sessions on cloud, data science, and BI and analytics. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with technical experts during the Ask The Expert panel.

Why: Cloudera believes that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow and through the Sessions events attendees will:

Learn how to transform vast amounts of complex data into clear and actionable insights for their businesses through a mix of presentations, demos and hands on sessions.

Gain firsthand insight into how many of the leading minds in IT are using data-driven insights to grow businesses, improve efficiencies, and manage risk.

Delve into new use cases for machine learning which are emerging every day – ranging from predictive maintenance and fraud detection, to product recommendation engines and proactive customer support these and more.

Network with the who’s who of local and like-minded data innovators.

Hear from local companies who are deriving real value from their data. They’ll share their stories on how they did it.

When and Where:

Austin, Texas – May 16

Sydney, Australia – June

Melbourne, Australia – June

Minneapolis, Minnesota – June 6

Boston, Massachusetts – June 8

Seattle, Washington – June 20

New York City, New York – June 27

Tokyo, Japan – July

Seoul, Korea – July

Miami, Florida – July 13

Canberra, Australia – August

Mountain View, California – August 15

Denver, Colorado – September 13

Paris, France – October 5

Nashville, Tennessee – October 10

Toronto, Canada – October 12

Munich, Germany – October 12

Beijing, China – November

Melbourne, Australia – November

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November

Brisbane, Australia – December

London, England – December 12

Additionally, a virtual Sessions event will launch in May and will be featured in English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

For more information about the 2017 Cloudera Sessions or to register, visit www.cloudera.com/sessions

